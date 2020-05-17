



China’s ambassador to Israel, Du Wei has been found dead.





The Ambassador was found dead on Sunday in his apartment, in a Tel Aviv suburb.





According to Reuters, the cause of his death is still unknown.





An Israeli police spokesman, confirming the news told Reuters news agency: “As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene.”

Israel’s Channel 12 TV, quoting unnamed medical sources, also reported that Mr Du died in his sleep of natural causes.





The ministry however did not give further details surrounding his death.





Du Wei began his term as the Ambassador about two months ago.





He was appointed in February having previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine.









