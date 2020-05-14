



The Presidency has raised alarm concerning numerous fake ‘Professor Ibrahim Gambaris’ that have surfaced on social media, bearing the name of the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari few hours after his appointment.





Many accounts have been opened on Twitter and other social media platforms with the name ‘Prof. Ibrahim Gambari’, ‘Professor Gambari Ibrahim’ and so on.





However, the Presidency informed Nigerians that the new Chief of Staff has no social media account.





It said Gambari, who was confirmed yesterday as the new CoS to President Buhari, is not on social media for now.





The alarm was raised by the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle.





“DISCLAIMER: All the twitter accounts bearing Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari are fake, the new CoS doesn’t have an account on twitter or on any social media platform. If he wishes to have one, it will be communicated properly,” he tweeted on Wednesday night.





Gambari was appointed on Wednesday to fill the void created by late Mallam Abba Kyari who passed on last month after battling coronavirus.





