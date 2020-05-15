 Chelsea offloading left-back to raise transfer funds | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Chelsea are ready to sell left back Emerson Palmieri this summer.

The defender has been a key figure for manager Frank Lampard, especially in the first half of the season.

But he lost his place to Marcos Alonso before the COVID-19 outbreak.

And Tuttosport now claims that Emerson could be on his way out to raise funds for other transfers.



The valuation of the player is anywhere from £17 to £35 million.

Juventus is one team that has an interest in the player, even though Chelsea are not in the mood to sell on the cheap.

However, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has a good relationship with the Turin club and that could help facilitate a deal for Emerson.


