

Damini Ogulu, Nigerian singer better known as Burna Boy, has provoked outrage on social media over his thinly-veiled dig at Davido who declared himself and Wizkid as the “two greatest musicians” in the country. Damini Ogulu, Nigerian singer better known as Burna Boy, has provoked outrage on social media over his thinly-veiled dig at Davido who declared himself and Wizkid as the “two greatest musicians” in the country.







On Friday, Davido took to his Instagram page to share a photoshopped image of himself and Wizkid with the caption, “the 2 greatest of all time.”





Shortly after Davido’s declaration, the ‘African Giant’ crooner took to his Snapchat page to pen a cryptic message.

“You cannot play football, everybody knows you cannot play football and you are an embarrassment to the team but your daddy bought the football team,” he wrote, in a now-deleted post.









Slamming him further, Burna Boy also wrote; “July will be very funny, and I shall laugh accordingly”

Recall that Davido recently announced that his album will be released in July.

His comment has however sparked a plethora of criticism on social media platforms, especially Twitter, where users have since been expressing their annoyance.





“Dice Ailes was also born with a silver spoon, he didn’t rise to fame with the aid of his father’s wealth or influence, and mans been dropping steady hits, from Miracle to Dicey to Ella to Otedola Burna needs to check himself, his envious reasoning won’t move him forward,” a Twitter user said.





Here is what Nigerians had to say:





I really like Burna, but if he ever thinks that he is somehow somewhere close to the level of Davido and Wizkid then he needs to change his dealer. Jst bcos his girlfriend's connections are getting him international nominations doesn't mean he can disrespect his Elders. — Al'ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) May 23, 2020

Everyone knows Davido’s dad tried to ruin his music career from the onset, Davido Hustled for everything he has today.



Imagine people hating on your kid in the future because you happen to be very rich and successful 😊😊 it sure feels good



My brother hustle o



Davido

Burna — Amaka_PH_Baker (@kaka_swit) May 23, 2020



I'm just here wondering how the little Boy who used to take 1st Position in Burna Boy's class survived that primary school. Burna Boy fit don set Biro cover for the boy seat to Chuck e yansh — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) May 22, 2020

Did you guys know burna boy was a vixen in Davido’s Dami Duro video?? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ntil4MwojK May 22, 2020

Lmaaaao, someone said if Burna is an African Giant, Davido is David. Lmaaaaooooo. — Patricia. (@kafui_komla) May 23, 2020



You paid boys to beat Mr 2Kay

You quarreled with Mayorkun

You publicly embarrassed Reekardo Banks

You constantly undermine other Nigerian artist

Blamed Nigerian For not winning Grammy

Today you are throwing shades at Davido.



"Burna boy is arrogant"

"Burna boy Wants no one's success"

Its Only burna boy in this country that throws sub's..

Burna boy de find trouble...

Burna boy this, burna boy that...😑 "Burna boy is pained by people's Success""Burna boy is arrogant""Burna boy Wants no one's success"Its Only burna boy in this country that throws sub's..Burna boy de find trouble...Burna boy this, burna boy that...😑 pic.twitter.com/2oyY5mk1Vj May 23, 2020

Davido and Burna boy are beefing each other ontop who better pass who while wizkid is missing suya



but wait o is it Davido's fault Burna's father can't buy a football team??



This life no balance at all — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐲𝐳𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭🖋 (@dukedammy) May 22, 2020

I know Burna Boy is a Giant and that's why Davido is better. David will surely defeat Goliath...It's God's engineering. — Olofu (@sheiduhabib_) May 23, 2020

Dice Ailes was also born with a silver spoon, he didn’t rise to fame with the aid of his father’s wealth or influence, and mans been dropping steady hits, from Miracle to Dicey to Ella to Otedola



Burna needs to check himself, his envious reasoning won’t move him forward. — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) May 22, 2020



Burna is a son to Davido and Because I'm a die hard Davido fan don't mean I won't speak the truth.Burna is a son to Davido and #AGT is pure diamond and every single deserves a video.😄 May 23, 2020

