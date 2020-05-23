 Burna Boy fumes as Davido declares he and Wizkid 'greatest of all time' | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Burna Boy fumes as Davido declares he and Wizkid 'greatest of all time'

Saturday, May 23, 2020 1
A+ A-

Damini Ogulu, Nigerian singer better known as Burna Boy, has provoked outrage on social media over his thinly-veiled dig at Davido who declared himself and Wizkid as the “two greatest musicians” in the country.

On Friday, Davido took to his Instagram page to share a photoshopped image of himself and Wizkid with the caption, “the 2 greatest of all time.”






A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

Shortly after Davido’s declaration, the ‘African Giant’ crooner took to his Snapchat page to pen a cryptic message.

“You cannot play football, everybody knows you cannot play football and you are an embarrassment to the team but your daddy bought the football team,” he wrote, in a now-deleted post.


Slamming him further, Burna Boy also wrote; “July will be very funny, and I shall laugh accordingly”

Recall that Davido  recently announced that his album will be released in July.

His comment has however sparked a plethora of criticism on social media platforms, especially Twitter, where users have since been expressing their annoyance.

“Dice Ailes was also born with a silver spoon, he didn’t rise to fame with the aid of his father’s wealth or influence, and mans been dropping steady hits, from Miracle to Dicey to Ella to Otedola Burna needs to check himself, his envious reasoning won’t move him forward,” a Twitter user said.

“Burna boy is that oversabi student who always wants to be recognized as being top of the class by dragging those at the top yet the class toppers, Balogun Wizkid, Adeleke Davido & consistent studenAdedeji Olamide, keep relegating him cos they’ve sealed top spot,” another user said.


Here is what Nigerians had to say: 












ss



Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. OjoMay 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM

    Na for mouth. In 10 years time who will remember una. Continue to deceive una selves because una they carry naked women they showcase around say una be music stars. Una music do not have ever green qualities. How then can you be the all time greatest?

    ReplyDelete

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top