



The Presidency on Tuesday reacted to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new Chief of Staff, CoS.





Reports have it that Buhari has appointed Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as his new CoS, following the demise of Abba Kyari.





Although the Presidency has yet to formally confirm this, there are strong indications that the announcement will be made at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson reacting to the report said he was not aware of such development.





In a text sent, Garba wrote: “I have not been briefed.”





