



James Kolo, the Kwara commissioner-designate in the Federal Character Commission (FCC), is dead.





Kolo, who hailed from Patigi local government area of Kwara, was said to have died in the early hours of Tuesday, after a brief illness.





His corpse has been reportedly been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital morgue.





AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governor of Kwara, has commiserated with the Edu community and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the sudden death of Kolo.

The governor’s conveyed his condolence through a statement issued by Rafiu Ajakaye, his chief press secretary (CPS), in Ilorin on Tuesday.





Buhari had nominated the deceased alongside Fareedah Dankaka to represent Kwara as commissioner and chairman respectively in the Federal Character Commission.





AbdulRazaq described Kolo as a loyal party man and a team player whose death was a great loss to his family, the people of Edu local government and the entire state.





“We are devastated by the death of Mr. Kolo after recently falling ill. He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder, who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state,” he said.





“We are consoled by the fact that he was a good man who got along with everybody that crossed his path. Many knew him for being a generous person.





“We commiserate with his family and pray to the Almighty God to comfort them and rest his gentle soul.”









