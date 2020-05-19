Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has resigned as Chairman of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD).





Gambari’s resignation was contained in a statement by the Executive Director of the Centre, Amb. Abdullahi Omaki.





According to him, he was resigning his appointment to avoid conflicts of interest.

“I have conveyed this development to the attention of the Board Members who after their deliberation, unanimously, appoint Mallam Abidu Yazid as the new Chairman for Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD).





“I would like to once again congratulate Prof. Gambari for his vision in establishing this Think-Tank that has made tremendous contributions to the sustenance of Democracy and Development through constructive advocacies since 2014,” The Sun quoted him as saying.













