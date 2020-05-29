Garba Shehu, spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, says the president trusts women more than men.





Speaking during an NTA programme on Friday, Shehu said under Buhari, Nigeria’s financial resources have been in the hands of women.





Kemi Adeosun, who resigned over alleged forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate, and Zainab Ahmed, her successor, are the only ones who have served as finance ministers under Buhari.





During the programme, Shehu had been asked if the president would appoint more women in his government, to which he responded in the affirmative.

“This is a prayer you are making and I join you in prayer, I support you,” he told the anchor, adding: “I think he should get more women.”





He also said: “In any case, do you know that all his ministers of finance have been women.





“Let me say this, I hope I don’t get myself into trouble. He is more trusted of women than men, because he has given this country… all these years, all the country’s money is in the hands of women and they kept it safely. And they are doing well.”





There are only seven women among Buhari’s 43 ministers.





Shehu added that the president likes to spend time with children during his leisure and usually takes a walk as a form of exercise.





“The president watches television, he watches wild life, he does watch NTA promptly as much as he can,” he said.





“And the president enjoys being with little ones, he has a number of grand children and he is entertained by them all the time.





“He takes a walk around the house and in a way, exercises himself.”









