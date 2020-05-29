





He stated this during the PTF briefing in Abuja on Thursday, saying the report would be submitted in the next 72 hours after an assessment report on the eased lockdown.Mustapha said, “Within the next 72 hours, the PTF will conclude its assessment on the impact of the measures put in place and further recommendations would be submitted to the President for a decision.”The PTF chair and Secretary to the Government of the Federation also stressed the need for a drastic change in lifestyle and behaviour of Nigerians because COVID-19 was long term and that the cure was not readily available.“This advisory is based on the fact that the battle is long term and the cure is still in the distant future, nearest being towards the end of 2021. We continue to urge our citizens to follow these advisories diligently,” he stated.Also, the PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, said the task force would be focusing on greater community mobilisation by engaging over 800,000 volunteers.“This strategy involves an aggressive campaign to ensure everyone in the community is armed with the information they need to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect themselves.“It will empower communities to self-mobilise within their interest groups and collectively practise and enforce prevention measures,” Aliyu said.He explained that the campaign would cut across communities in the 774 local government areas at the grassroots by engaging partners such as the National Orientation Agency, the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the United Nations Children Education Fund, Jamaatu Nasrul Islam, National Council for Women Societies, Yar’Adua Foundation, Nigerian Interfaith Action Association, the UN system and many more.