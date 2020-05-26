



Twitter user, Ibn Buhari took to the micro blogging platform to share a photo of himself eating in his Private Jet.





Unfortunately, he was using the cutlery wrongly. The follower quickly pointed it out.





“You’re holding the knife wrongly” He wrote





“Buhari” who wasn’t having any of it replied: “You are living your life wrongly”





Reacting to this “face off” Nigerian wrote:





“People must talk, just to form savage but they’re pained and frustrated. See as dem finish am like Mortal Kombat.”





“When you want to do it for the media, do it right or don’t do It at all, the way he held the cutlery was wrong though.”

“Mind ur business u no gree e sha ti ri bayi”





“Truth is he wasnt using those cutlery to eat, him just wan usam form for camera then drop it if possible use bare hands to eat.”





“Dear lord, give me the grace to always mind my business”





“MIND YOUR BUSINESS!!! Them no go hear”





“Gbas gbos… minding of ones business is freeeeeeeee”





“Each day we learn that minding our business in this country is necessary”





“Buhari no fresh like this. this is not our president jor”





“Please it’s a new day. We were tensioned enough yesterday by arewa men on Twitter. I think I even got pregnant for the tailor guy”





