Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Omokri said if Buhari had listened to the advice of Atiku Abubakar, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, COVID-19 wouldn’t have risen to the level it is.
In a tweet, the former presidential aide insisted that Buhari’s refusal to close Nigeria’s airspace in February as advised by Atiku led to COVID-19 increase in the country.
According to Omokri, Buhari allegedly refused to close Nigeria’s airspace because his daughter and late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari were abroad.
“Dear General @MBuhari,
“You are shedding crocodile tears. You caused the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria by refusing to close Nigeria’s airspace in February, despite @Atiku asking you, because your daughter and Abba Kyari were abroad!”
Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded a total of 7526 COVID-19 cases.
This was as Nigeria recorded 265 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday night.
