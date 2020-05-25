Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.





Omokri said if Buhari had listened to the advice of Atiku Abubakar, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, COVID-19 wouldn’t have risen to the level it is.





In a tweet, the former presidential aide insisted that Buhari’s refusal to close Nigeria’s airspace in February as advised by Atiku led to COVID-19 increase in the country.





According to Omokri, Buhari allegedly refused to close Nigeria’s airspace because his daughter and late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari were abroad.

“Dear General @MBuhari,





“You are shedding crocodile tears. You caused the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria by refusing to close Nigeria’s airspace in February, despite @Atiku asking you, because your daughter and Abba Kyari were abroad!”





Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded a total of 7526 COVID-19 cases.





This was as Nigeria recorded 265 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday night.









