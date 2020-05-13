President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced Tobias Okwuru, who was named a member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) board two months after his death.

Okwuru’s name was on the list of 37 FCC nominees that the president sent to the senate for confirmation.

The news of the deceased’s nomination sparked a debate.

In a letter on Tuesday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said Buhari had requested the replacement of four nominees, including Okwuru.

“In compliance with the provision of section 156(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as members of the Federal Character Commission as replacement of my earlier submission for Delta, Ebonyi, Lagos and Nasarawa States,” the president’s letter read.

Aside Okwuru, those replaced are Moses A (Delta), Afamefuna Osi (Ebonyi), Wasiu Kayode (Lagos) and Alakayi Mamman (Nasarawa).





