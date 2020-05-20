President Muhammadu Buhari and ministers are attending a virtual Federal Executive Council meeting.
Buhari attends from the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
It is the second virtual FEC meeting since the coronavirus pandemic started.
The first virtual FEC meeting was held on Wednesday, last week.
The virtual option was adopted as part of measures to guard against the spread of the virus.
Only ministers with memos to present need to be physically present at the Presidential Villa while others linked up from their different locations.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.