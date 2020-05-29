The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari loves and trusts Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation like his son.





El-Rufai said Buhari loves Amaechi despite opposition due to his great personality and selflessness to the service of Nigeria.





He disclosed that Buhari’s love for Amaechi was the reason he was picked as the Director-General of the presidential campaign twice.





The governor stated this in his birthday message to Amaechi and was contained in a statement signed by the Ministry of Transportation, NAN reports.

He described the former Rivers State governor as the first Minister in Nigeria’s history to hold the position of the Minister of Transportation twice.





El-Rufai insisted that Amaechi has achieved so much within the period due to his unique qualities of inclusiveness.





He said: “President Buhari loves Amaechi like a son, he trusts him absolutely, which is why in spite of all opposition, many attempts to put Amaechi in bad light, he twice selected him to lead his campaign and also as the Minister of Transportation.”





El-Rufai stressed that Amaechi is a pan-Niger Deltan who loves teamwork and empowers people to do their best.





He added: “Amaechi’s key leadership quality is his sense of inclusion, he likes to bring everyone on board, he loves teamwork, he empowers people to put in their best, he doesn’t pretend to know it all or try to do everything.





“He is one of the few politicians from the Niger Delta that is Pan Nigeria.





“I think in the history of Nigeria there hasn’t been any Minister of Transportation that has been able to achieve the landmark Amaechi has achieved in very difficult circumstances.





“I am very proud of you, am very proud to be associated with you, I am a beneficiary of your friendship, your love and your generosity.





“You have helped me a lot in my campaign, you have raised money for me, you have given me ideas on how to be a better politician and I have learnt a lot from you.





“I am confident that if and when Nigeria is looking for a leader that will take us to a higher level, you will be up there on the frontline among those that will be counted,” El-Rufai said.





Recall that Buhari had felicitated with Amaechi on his 55th birthday.





The president had commended Amaechi for his result-oriented leadership style.





According to Buhari, the former governor’s leadership style has positively reflected on the people.





