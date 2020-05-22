



John Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Rotimi Akeredolu and Godwin Obaseki for second term.





Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, and his Edo counterpart, Obaseki, are currently on their first term in office and have indicated interest to vie for second term.





INEC has fixed the Edo and Ondo elections for September 19, 2020, and October 10, 2020, respectively.





In an advertorial published in some national newspapers on Thursday, Oyegun said the president agreed that both governors have performed well and should be offered right of first refusal.

“I also welcome most warmly the news that Mr President has firmly endorsed the agreement reached to settle the disruptive leadership crisis at the national level that was threatening the very existence of the APC,” Oyegun said.





“The immediately relevant part of the agreement was that both the governors – Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki of Edo State and Mr Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN of Ondo State have performed creditably and should be returned unless they do not so wish.





“This means that the party, in unity, should organise to support the return of both governors.





“Our democracy of course has no room for imposition, so the party must accept and also present members that offer themselves to serve in the positions being occupied by the incumbent governors.





“Everything must be done to ensure that the persons in the leadership of the party at the centre who are part of the contrived crisis in Edo State must not even remotely be allowed to plan, participate or supervise the primary election.





“Transparency must start with the guidelines as to how the primary elections will be conducted.”





Oyegun was chairman of the APC when both governors were elected.





