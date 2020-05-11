Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has
asked the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to order the
arrest of the controversial Onitsha based maverick religious centre operator,
the self-proclaimed Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere also known as Odumeje.
HURIWA accuses the self-acclaimed prophet of serial abuses
of the Nigerian Naira and other currencies during his public ceremonies at his
location in Onitsha.
HURIWA expressed consternation that despite the wanton and
arbitrary disrespect and outright abuse of the Nigerian Naira and other
currencies during religious rituals which are usually transmitted live globally
and aired on all social media platforms and watched by millions of viewers, the
CBN has failed to take concrete and verifiable steps to arrest and prosecute
the prophet.
The rights group said it has resolved to write officially to
the Honourable Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
and President Muhammadu Buhari to implore them to stand up and defend the
Naira.
Huriwa has asked the authorities to stop the global defacing
of the Naira which is often telecast globally, showing the acclaimed prophet
throwing the Naira and other currencies on the floor of his Worship centre.
HURIWA noted that Odumeje, who also calls himself many other
different names such as ‘the liquid metal,’ and ‘Indarbosky,’ has contributed
significantly to bringing global opprobrium “to our national currency and has
seriously indicted the Federal Government as unwilling to defend the Naira even
when the constitution recognises that the law is no respecter of person or
authority. ”
The group, in a statement signed by its National
Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said “We have watched with disappointments as
this self-professed prophet Odumuje keeps abusing and defacing the national
currency and both the police and the Central Bank of Nigeria have failed for
many Months to stamp their authorities and prosecute these serial abusers of
the national currency.
“We recall that in 2018 the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
organised a ‘CBN FAIR’ in Calabar where it used the opportunity to create
awareness and sensitise the public on the ‘appropriate use’ of the Naira,
Nigeria’s legal tender notes.
“CBN, also ‘cautioned Nigerians against abusing the Naira
notes, warning that anyone caught would risk six months imprisonment or pay a
fine of N50,000.,’
HURIWA agrees with an observer who wrote that the
unwholesome practice of hawking, spraying of, dancing and matching on notes at
social events significantly fuel the abuse and degradation of the notes. HURIWA
similarly endorses the position that the effect of these is that within a short
time of issuance of mint notes by the CBN, the notes become an eye-sore and if
not quickly withdrawn and reprinted, a national disgrace and embarrassment
ensues.
HURIWA recalled that according to Section 21(3) of CBN Act
2007 “spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the
Bank (CBN) during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute
abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under
Sub-section 1 of this section.”
The same body of law, in Section 5 (i) went further to
affirm as follows: “Matching” to include “spreading, scattering or littering of
any surface with any Naira notes or coins and stepping thereon, regardless of
the value, volume, occasion or intent” while in 5(ii) “Spraying” includes
adorning, decorating or spraying anything or any person or any part of any
person or the person of another with Naira notes or coins or sprinkling or
sticking of Naira notes or coins in a similar manner regardless of the amount,
occasion or the intent. Specifically, In Section 21(4), it is also a punishable
offence for “any person to hawk, sell or otherwise trade in the Naira notes,
coins or any other note issued by the Bank.”
HURIWA recalled that the stated offences above are
punishable under Sub-section 21(1) which provides, among other things that, a
person ‘shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than
six months or to a fine not less than N50,000 or to both such fine and
imprisonment.’
HURIWA added, “We ask the CBN to ensure that the legal
provisions that should have protected the Naira notes from abuse which are
today being observed more in the breach than in compliance should be reversed.
“It is true as observed recently by a patriotic citizen that
quite disappointingly, CBN and the security agencies have had their eyes
glue-closed while the nation and its inhabitants suffer from preventable abuses
of the national currency.
“Just as we reaffirm and reecho the fact as stated by an
observer that as it were, the law against abuse of Naira has been in place for
over a decade, yet the CBN is still at the stage of ‘awareness creation’ and
‘sensitisation’ of the citizens whereas religious houses are openly celebrating
the abuses of the National currency which is a legal tender that ought to be
respected by the citizens and everyone in Nigeria.
“This unfortunate trend of inertia and inaction by the CBN
should be changed immediately. What other better way to do this than to use the
Onitsha based religious comedian and self-acclaimed prophet Mr. ODUMEJE as an
example for others to stop abusing the Naira?”
HURIWA said it has decided to approach President Muhammadu
Buhari to charge him to compel all relevant agencies of government to begin the
strict enforcement of the law.
“HURIWA recalls that the Central Bank of Nigeria had
recently warned Nigerians against abusing the naira notes. The apex bank said
that anyone caught abusing the naira would be prosecuted and if convicted the
person risked six months in jail and a fine of N50, 000.
“An official of the Currency Operation Department of the CBN
in Abuja, Mr. Samuel Shuaibu, disclosed this in Calabar, Cross River State,
during the commencement of a ‘CBN Fair’ to sensitise campaign for residents in
the state on the appropriate use of the naira”.
HURIWA, has, therefore, asked the CBN to take action rather
than continue in propaganda and the impression that the bank is working to
protect the integrity of the national currency.
