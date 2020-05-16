





In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President expressed the wish that the media entrepreneur would continue to excite his readers, especially through his weekly column, The Pendulum.The President congratulated Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.President Buhari rejoiced with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, adding that he had left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.