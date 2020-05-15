President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of six new federal colleges of education.





This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.





Ahmad, in a post on his Twitter page disclosed that the six new colleges of education will be located at the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.





The states to have new colleges of education are Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto and Edo.

His tweet read: “FLASH: President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of six new federal colleges of education in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.





“Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto and Edo states.”





