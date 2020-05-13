British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Gambari was appointed on a Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council meeting.





Gambari who is a Nigerian scholar, diplomat and from Kwara State is to replace the late Abba Kyari who died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from coronavirus complications.





Reacting, Laing on her Twitter page wrote, “Delighted to hear that @MBuhari has appointment the hugely experienced diplomat Professor, Ibrahim Gambari as his new COS.





“@UKinNigeria looks forward to working closely with you on our shared agenda in the challenging COVID ー 19 times. Congratulations.”





