



Tukur Jekada, a lawmaker representing Bakura Constituency at the Zamfara House of Assembly is dead.





Shamsudeen Hassan, the of the House Committee on Information, made the disclosure on Sunday.





He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau that lawmaker said his colleagues died after a brief illness on Sunday.





Until his demise, Jakada was the Chairman of the House committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.





