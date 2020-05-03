



Mohammed Ahmad Asha, emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara state, is dead.





According to The PUNCH, the emir died on Sunday in isolation.





He was said to have died of suspected COVID-19-related complications.





The newspaper reported that Mustafa Jafaru, publicity secretary for the control and prevention of COVID-19 in the state, said the traditional ruler had been in isolation at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau.





Jafaru said his blood sample had been sent to Abuja for COVID-19 test, but that “the result is still being awaited”.





He said the remains of the late emir were still in the hospital awaiting burial.





The late emir who is said to be 71 was appointed in 2004 by Sani Yariman Bakura, former governor of Zamfara.





Before he became emir he was an accountant, auditor, and director finance at Kaura Namoda, Gusau, Bukkuyum local government councils.











