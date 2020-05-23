









The three man panel of judges, led by Justice Ibrahim Kaigama gave its delayed ruling in Abuja on Saturday.In a unanimous judgement, the tribunal dismissed the petition of Musa Wada for lack of merit.In addition, the tribunal asked him to pay N500,000 as costs to the APC and INEC for his frivolous claims.Musa Wada scored 189,704 votes to emerge the first runner-up of the November 16 election.He challenged the victory of Yahaya Bello, who polled 406,222 votes.Meanwhile, the PDP candidate has vowed to challenge the judgment at the court of Appeal to seek for justice and reclaim what he termed as “stolen mandate”.Before today’s ruling, the tribunal had also dismissed two other petitions against Bello.