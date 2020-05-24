





This was contained in a communiqué presented by the zone after their enlarged meeting in Enugu.The communiqué was read by chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi.Present at the meeting included Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Hope Uzodinma, Enugu and Imo, respectively, as well as Deputy Governors of Anambra and Abia States. The Present-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, former Governing of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwodo, Igbo leader, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chaired of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Southeast, Godwin Madu were equally present.They accused the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Adamu Abubakar of going contrary to earlier agreement they reached on the matter.“The recent communication from the Inspector General of Police to our governors on community policing composition is not in keeping with the agreement we reached with him during his last visit to the South-East.“In the circumstance, we cannot begin implementation of it until the programme reflects our earlier agreement.“The South-East Governors and their leaders request the IGP to revert to our initial agreement reached on community policing at Enugu,” the governors said.