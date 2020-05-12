The House of Representatives has approved the request by the President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow N850bn to fund the 2020 budget.
The Senate had earlier recently okayed the borrowing plan amidst controversy.
The approval was however given by the House at the plenary on Tuesday within about seven minutes.
Details soon
