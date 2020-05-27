





The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha made the announcement while briefing journalists in Abuja.Recall that Nigerianeye had earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Health is screening 19 local firms for the production of herbal drugs that can possibly treat or cure COVID-19.The firms, it was learnt, made many claims ranging from the outright cure for COVID-19 to the treatment of the symptoms.It was learnt that the 19 firms had met with the leadership of the ministry and the Department of Complementary and Alternative Medicine.The firms have, however, been asked to submit their samples to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control out of which three would be picked and recommended for funding.