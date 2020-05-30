





The Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this. Members of the new Board are: Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).The new board will be in place for three years.Recall that NigerianEye had reported the death of the immediate past Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru.His demise was disclosed by the current Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, via his verified Twitter handled.Kyari said, “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night.“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”