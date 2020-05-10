





The Head of Public Relations at FMC, Segun Orisajo, on Sunday morning, confirmed the death of the police officer without giving a name.Orisajo said the officer died at the facility on Friday.According to Orisajo, the deceased presented in the General Outpatients Department at the FMC about three days ago and died the same day.The spokesperson said the officer’s COVID-19 test result returned positive on Sunday morning.“His body is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with World Health Organisations guidelines.“All staff who came in contact with the deceased are currently on self-isolation,” Orisajo said in a statement.Orisajo had on Saturday night confirmed three new cases involving two staff of the hospital – a nurse and administrative staff, as well as another patient.