Another patient has died of coronavirus-related complications in Lagos.
The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It also said that 14 more patients were discharged in the state.
Lagos has recorded a total of 31 fatalities and 261 recoveries.
The ministry tweeted, “76 new cases of #COVID-19 infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,199.
“14 #COVID19Lagos patients: Eight males and six females were discharged. Total discharged now 261.
“Unfortunately, one COVID-19 death was recorded. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 31.”
