The Lagos State Ministry of Health made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.It also said that 14 more patients were discharged in the state.Lagos has recorded a total of 31 fatalities and 261 recoveries.The ministry tweeted, “76 new cases of #COVID-19 infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,199.“14 #COVID19Lagos patients: Eight males and six females were discharged. Total discharged now 261.“Unfortunately, one COVID-19 death was recorded. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 31.”Details later…