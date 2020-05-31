





Nigeria has announced 553 new coronavirus cases, its highest number in a single day.The NCDC made the announcement Saturday night, with the new figure taking Nigeria’s virus caseload to 9,855.Lagos remains the hot spot of the virus with 378 cases, also a new daily record.On Friday, Lagos recorded 254 new infections and 111 on Thursday.Here are the cases announced by the NCDC for 14 states and the FCT:2856273