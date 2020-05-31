Nigeria has announced 553 new coronavirus cases, its highest number in a single day.
The NCDC made the announcement Saturday night, with the new figure taking Nigeria’s virus caseload to 9,855.
Lagos remains the hot spot of the virus with 378 cases, also a new daily record.
On Friday, Lagos recorded 254 new infections and 111 on Thursday.
Here are the cases announced by the NCDC for 14 states and the FCT:
Lagos-378
FCT-52
Delta-23
Edo-22
Rivers-14
Ogun-13
Kaduna-12
Kano-9
Borno-7
Katsina-6
Jigawa-5
Oyo-5
Yobe-3
Plateau-3
Osun-1
9855 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 2856
Deaths: 273 pic.twitter.com/uIP0zHQeEE
TOTAL
9855 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 2856
Deaths: 273
