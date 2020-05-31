 BREAKING: Nigeria records 553 new COVID-19 cases, highest ever in a single day | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Nigeria has announced 553 new coronavirus cases, its highest number in a single day.

The NCDC made the announcement Saturday night, with the new figure taking Nigeria’s virus caseload to 9,855.

Lagos remains the hot spot of the virus with 378 cases, also a new daily record.


On Friday, Lagos recorded 254 new infections and 111 on Thursday.

Here are the cases announced by the NCDC for 14 states and the FCT:



TOTAL
9855 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 2856
Deaths: 273




