Nigeria has recorded 238 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,170.


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced this via its Twitter handle on Friday.
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC), Kano State recorded 92 cases, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 36 cases, Lagos State had 30 cases, Gombe State had 16 cases and Bauchi state recorded ten cases.

The tweet further revealed that Delta State recorded eight cases, Oyo State had six cases, Zamfara and Sokoto States had five cases each, Ondo and Nasarawa State had four cases, Kwara, Edo, Ekiti Borno and Yobe recorded three cases each, Adamawa State had two cases and Niger, Imo, Ebonyi, Rivers and Enugu states recorded one case each

As it stands, 2170 persons have tested positive to Coronavirus in Nigeria, with 351 patients discharged, and 68 deaths recorded.





