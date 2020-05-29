





NDDC management had shut down its operation for two weeks over reported COVID-19 scare shortly after the death of executive director of the Commission.Nigerianeye had earlier reported how Etang’s death was linked to the deadly Coronavirus.As a result of the controversies surrounding his (Etang) death, NDDC shut down its operations with immediate effect and issued a directive urging all staffers to go into self-Isolation in a statement signed by Silas Anyanwu.Recall that NDDC is enmeshed with series of scandals of financial impropriety running into billions of naira and currently undergoing forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.The report says the Acting Director died on Thursday amidst the Forensic Audit of the Commission and probe of alleged financial misappropriation by the present Interim Management Committee of NDDC by National Assembly.The order to shut down operations for fumigation works sparked scare of outbreak of deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the headquarters.However, information indicates that the Covid-19 test conducted on the deceased NDDC’s executive director returned negative.Details soon…