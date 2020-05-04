Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo who spoke on Sunday, said the recent deaths from the test carried out established that Coronavirus (COVID-19) was the cause.He said, “Let me inform us that most of the deaths recorded of recent and test carried out showed that Coronavirus was the cause.“So, before the final report which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for people of Kano to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue.“It is not a new thing, countries like America, China, Italy, Spain, England, France and others experienced similar mysterious deaths.”Before this revelation, there had been concerns about the cause of deaths in the state as hundreds of people reportedly died within two weeks.recalls that close to 1,000 people have died under mysterious circumstances in Kano within the last 2 weeks.As a result, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Presidential Task Force committee to unravel the cause of the mysterious deaths in Kano and also to contain the spread of the virus in the state.