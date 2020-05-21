Many people were injured in an accident that occurred on Otedola Bridge, Lagos State on Thursday.
It was gathered that the accident happened around 8 am.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency confirmed the accident.
LASTMA noted that the accident involved a fuel tanker and a fully loaded commercial bus.
It tweeted, “Fatal accident on Otedola Bridge inward Berger involving a tanker and a fully loaded Mazda bus. All relevant emergency agencies alerted.
“Traffic backlog building up beyond Secretariat.”
Details soon…
