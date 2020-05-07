The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on Thursday.While giving an update on COVID-19 cases in the state, he said the total number of confirmed infections in Lagos has increased to 1,324.It was gathered that with the two new COVID-19 fatalities recorded, no fewer than 33 people have died of the virus in Lagos State.The commissioner tweeted, “82 new cases of #COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos.“The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1,324.“37 additional fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 19 females and 18 males including an Indian have been discharged. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos is now 358.“Lagos recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total deaths associated to #COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.“I hereby urge all Lagos residents to adhere to directives aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.”