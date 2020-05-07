 BREAKING: Lagos records two COVID-19 deaths | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: Lagos records two COVID-19 deaths

Thursday, May 07, 2020 1 ,
A+ A-

Two more patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on Thursday.

While giving an update on COVID-19 cases in the state, he said the total number of confirmed infections in Lagos has increased to 1,324.

It was gathered that with the two new COVID-19 fatalities recorded, no fewer than 33 people have died of the virus in Lagos State.


The commissioner tweeted, “82 new cases of #COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Lagos.

“The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 1,324.

“37 additional fully recovered #COVID19 patients; 19 females and 18 males including an Indian have been discharged. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos is now 358.

“Lagos recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total deaths associated to #COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.

“I hereby urge all Lagos residents to adhere to directives aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.”



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top