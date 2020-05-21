





The state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Thursday via Twitter.He said the new COVID-19 associated deaths brings the total fatalities in the state to 42.Abayomi said, “199 new COVID-9 cases were confirmed in Lagos. The new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 infection in Lagos to 2970.“Additional 17 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 6 females and 11 males were discharged. The total number of COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 649.“Additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos rises to 42.”