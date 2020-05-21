Lagos State has recorded four additional coronavirus fatalities.
The state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Thursday via Twitter.
He said the new COVID-19 associated deaths brings the total fatalities in the state to 42.
Abayomi said, “199 new COVID-9 cases were confirmed in Lagos. The new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 infection in Lagos to 2970.
“Additional 17 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 6 females and 11 males were discharged. The total number of COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 649.
“Additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos rises to 42.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.