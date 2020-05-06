



One of the suspects arrested over the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political group, made an attempt to escape from the isolation centre in Ondo state where he is being treated for COVID-19.





Adamu Adamu, the suspect, had tested positive one day after the police arraigned him in court over the killing of Olakunrin.





The woman was shot dead in Ore, Ondo, while she was heading for Lagos after visiting her father in June.





TheCable reports that a hospital source disclosed that the suspect attempted to escape from the Ondo State Infectious Disease Hospital, Akure, on Wednesday but doctors and nurses raised the alarm.

He was said to have taken permission to visit the toilet but when he noticed that attention was not on him, he headed towards another another direction.





“He didn’t know that he is being monitored closely. He had taken permission to use the toilet but before you knew it, he started heading towards the exit point,” the source said.





After the incident, the police beefed up security at the isolation centre, deploying six men.





The source added that unlike before, the suspect has been chained to his bed.





As at the time of filing this report, NigerianEye could not get the comments of the government on the development as Donald Ojogho, commissioner of information in Ondo, cut off calls made to his telephone line repeatedly.





While announcing that Adamu had tested positive for COVID-19, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, had said the suspect would be “manacled to his bed”.





“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed,” Akeredolu said.



