He was released on Monday, the state government said in a statement signed the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua.Folorunso, who was kidnapped on on the evening of Sunday, April 26, along Isan-Iludun Road in the state, was released after eight days in captivity.A family source had said his abductors demanded N30m ransom.The state government, however, did not mention whether a ransom was paid to secure his freedom.It said, “He was released a few hours ago unhurt and has since rejoined his family.“The government is grateful for the concern shown by members of the public during his period of incarceration.“Similarly, the government appreciates the effort of the security agencies in securing his release as well as ensuring the security of lives and properties on our roads.“The government also expresses sympathy to the family of the late Councillor, Mr Olatunji Omotosho, who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction on April 26, 2020.”