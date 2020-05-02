



The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila II, is dead.





According to Daily Trust, the monarch died on Saturday at Nasarawa Specialist Hospital.





He reportedly died at 4:45pm after a brief illness.





It is, however, uncertain if the emir’s illness is related to COVID-19 or not

Confirming the death, a former speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, said the late emir was admitted at the hospital on Friday.





Alhassan added that the monarch would be buried on Saturday, according to Islamic rites.



