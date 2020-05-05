It was gathered that the appointment of the new Emir was announced on Tuesday, following the death of Dr Abubakar Tafida Ila II after a critical illness, suspected to be as a result of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection.Concerns have been heightened in the State over the rash of deaths, amid the coronavirus outbreak. In one alarming instance, 13 people died in one day. A government committee set up to probe the deaths is yet to submit a report.Meanwhile, following the death of Emir Ila, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa has been appointed to replace him by Governor Ganduje.Rano is one of the five emirates carved out of Kano Emirate last year by Ganduje.