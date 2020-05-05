The Speaker Gbajabiamila made this disclosure in a statement made available to the press immediately before plenary on Tuesday.“The Control of Infectious Diseases Bill will be put forward to a public hearing where stakeholders contributions will be sought to make improvements to the Bill before it is reviewed and debated by the Committee of the whole.“It is from the accumulation of these myriad views, suggestions and good faith critiques from within and outside the House that we will arrive at final legislation that meets the present and future needs of our country, and which we all can support,” he said.