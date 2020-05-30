My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him. — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) May 30, 2020







The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, is dead.He passed on at 60.According to a tweet by the present GMD, Mele Kyari, Baru died on Saturday midnight. He described him as a brother, friend and a mentor, praying that the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings'Mele Kyari announced his death in a tweet on Saturday morning.“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night,” Kyari said.“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”