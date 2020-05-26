On Tuesday morning, fire razed part of the popular Ogbe-ogonogo market, off Nnebisi road Asaba, one of the biggest structured markets in Delta State.
According to preliminary reports, the chicken section of the market was affected and traders must have lost goods amounting to millions of Naira.
An eyewitness told our reporters that men of the Delta State Fire Service were quick to respond, and that the fire has been put out.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as at press time. However, no casualty has been reported from the fire accident.
