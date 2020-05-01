There is a fire outbreak currently ongoing at Oando Filling Station in Obalende, Lagos opposite the BRT station.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
Oando Filling station is on fire at Obalende. @Fedfireng I know your people are present and representing already. The public shouldn’t use this incidents as an excuse to forget social distancing. The pandemic is still out there. #StaySafe #StayHome 🦠🔥 pic.twitter.com/WTf528b7Bi— SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) May 1, 2020
