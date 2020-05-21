





The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja.Aregbesola congratulated all Muslim faithful for successful completion of the Ramadan fast.A statement by the Director of Press in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga, quoted Aregbesola as calling on Muslim faithful to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).The Minister however expressed his concern about the spate of ethnic conflicts that has resurfaced in some parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times.He advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences.Aregbesola further assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to battling COVID-19.While commending the security agencies for the successes so far recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, he advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19.The Minister reminded Muslims to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.