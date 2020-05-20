





The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, gave the information at the end of the virtual FEC meeting on Wednesday.“The Minister of Finance presented a memo for the award of contract for 1, 200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service, which was approved.“The sum of the contract was N623,700,000 for the 1, 200 desktops and computers for the use of the Customs Service all over the country,” Mohammed told reporters.Details later…