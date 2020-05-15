Nigeria’s anti-graft agency has handed over a property forfeited by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke to the Lagos State government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.





Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a statement said the property which consists of six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was forfeited by Allison-Madueke following order of Lagos State Federal High in 2017.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo, stated that the gesture was part of the commission’s social responsibility efforts towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus.





“In addition to our mandate to fight economic and financial crimes, the Commission is committed and ready to render essential services that may be required of it in the fight against COVID-19,” Rabo said.





“Therefore, Lagos State should not hesitate to call on the Commission anytime the need for such essential service arises,” he said.

In his remarks, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the EFCC for the gesture, noting that it was a welcome collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State Government.





While assuring the EFCC that the property would be put to good use, Sanwo-Olu commended the EFCC for paying attention to the efforts of the state government at containing COVID 19.

“part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it,” Sanwo-Olu said.