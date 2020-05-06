



The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the ban on local and international flights by four weeks.





This was revealed by Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, during the daily briefing on Wednesday.





“Tomorrow marks the last day for the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights. We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks,” he said.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation will give you details during this briefing.”





President Muhammadu Buhari relaxed a five-week lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states from this Monday.



