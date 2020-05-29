





Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on Friday, said he was minded to discharge Adeleke in view of the prosecution’s decision to withdraw charges against him.‎Justice Ekwo elected to continue with the trial of the other four co-defendants in the case, who were re-arraigned on Thursday on a seven-count amended charge filed in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).Background:Adeleke was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja in October 2018 along with Sikiru Adeleke (who is said to be the senator’s relative), Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (a head teacher), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (registrar) and Dare Samuel Olutope (a teacher).Ademola and Sikiru were accused of fraudulently registering as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro, Osun State, to enable them sit for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017.The other three defendants were accused of aiding the commission of the alleged offence.At the resumed hearing on Thursday, prosecution lawyer Simon Lough said the state had amended the charge to exclude Adeleke following his continued absence in court.