Nigeria on Monday night, recorded 245 new cases of COVID-19 with the total number of discharged patients as 417.With the sharp increase, Nigeria now has a total of 2,802 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday night, Lagos recorded a sharp increase, ramping up 76 new infections, while Katsina recorded 37 new cases.Jigawa also recorded sharp increase in infections, raking in 32 new cases, while Kano has 23 new infections.The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, followed, ramping up 19 new cases; Borno, 18; Edo, 10; Bauchi, nine; Adamawa, six; Oyo and Ogun, five cases each while Ekiti, Osun, Benue, Niger and Zamfara have one case each.“245 new cases of #COVID19: There are now 2,802 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria; Discharged: 417; Deaths: 93,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.Meanwhile, the Federal Government has vowed to lockdown parts of the country again should there be explosion of coronavirus cases.Similarly, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, said easing the lockdown was not a license to go back on earlier issued protective measures, adding that all the measures should continue to be used as a bundle of protection so that the war against COVID-19 would not be lost midway.