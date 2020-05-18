The Presidency has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari will not make any broadcast on COVID -19 updates today.
Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Monday afternoon via Twitter.
He said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, would update the nation during its briefings.
“No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.
“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps,” he tweeted.
See the tweet:
No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) May 18, 2020
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.